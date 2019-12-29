Body of missing boater found in St. Johns River

The body of a missing boater was found in the St. Johns River on Sunday, hours after the vessel he and a woman were in capsized, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials.

The FWC received a call from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office regarding a vessel that flipped over on the St. Johns River in Astor on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a woman and man were inside.

The woman was brought safely to shore by a Good Samaritan, but the man was not initially found.

The FWC, Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Sheriff's Office searched for the man near the State Road 40 bridge on the St. Johns River in Astor, eventually recovering the man's body at around 8:20 p.m.