Body found at Islamic Center in Sanford; manhunt underway for suspect

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after the body of a man was found Thursday at the Husseini Islamic Center.

The center is located along Hester Avenue in unincorporated Sanford. Deputies said the man was found Thursday morning. His death is considered to be suspicious.

Authorities said a person was seen driving away from the area, potentially in a van. That suspect should be considered to be armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 and do not approach that person, deputies said.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $10,000 reward from Crimeline, which can be contacted at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

