Body found along Indian River shoreline; Palm Bay Police launch death investigation
PALM BAY, Fla. - Police are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found near the shoreline of the Indian River in Palm Bay.
The man's cause of death is not known at this time.
What we know:
Palm Bay Police confirmed the department launched a death investigation after a man's body was found at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Kingswood Drive Northeast.
Police received a call around 4 a.m., May 12, and found the man's body in the river near the shoreline, officials said.
What we don't know:
At this time, the cause of death is not known.
The man's name has not been publicly released at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Palm Bay Police Department.