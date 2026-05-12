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Body found along Indian River shoreline; Palm Bay Police launch death investigation

By
Published  May 12, 2026 5:06pm EDT
Brevard County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Palm Bay Police have launched a death investigation after a man’s body was discovered along the shoreline of the Indian River early Tuesday morning, May 12. 
    • Officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Kingswood Drive Northeast around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a body in the water.
    • Authorities have not yet released the man's identity or a cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.

PALM BAY, Fla. - Police are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found near the shoreline of the Indian River in Palm Bay.

The man's cause of death is not known at this time. 

What we know:

Palm Bay Police confirmed the department launched a death investigation after a man's body was found at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Kingswood Drive Northeast. 

Police received a call around 4 a.m., May 12, and found the man's body in the river near the shoreline, officials said. 

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of death is not known. 

The man's name has not been publicly released at this time. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Palm Bay Police Department. 

Brevard County News