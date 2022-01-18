HCSO Sheriff: Death of 3 teens found in Crosby home may be double homicide-suicide

Harris County authorities have released some new details after three teens were found dead inside a Crosby, Texas home on Tuesday afternoon.



The discovery, which was made by a family member, was made on the 4500 block of Wolcek.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two female teens and one male teen was found inside the home. It’s unclear if the teens were from the area.

Gonzalez said preliminary information revealed, based on the trauma that was found, the case may be a double homicide-suicide.



Gonzalez added officials don’t know the full connection of the teens at this point.

He added two may be related and another person may be an acquaintance.



The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.



Officials did not provide the identities of the teens at this time as the investigation is underway.



Gonzalez said there is currently no outstanding threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

