FAA clears Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to fly again as company announces major Florida expansion

The Brief The FAA has cleared Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to return to flight after an April mission failed because of an upper-stage engine issue. Space expert Ken Kremer said a cryogenic fuel leak caused the engine malfunction that led to the lost payload. Blue Origin also announced a $600 million expansion on the Space Coast that will bring 500 new aerospace jobs to Central Florida.



Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket has been cleared to return to flight after a failed April mission grounded the company for several weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration concluded its investigation into the April 19 launch, which ended after an upper-stage engine issue caused the rocket to miss its target orbit and lose its payload.

What they're saying:

Blue Origin said one of the rocket’s BE-3U engines failed to achieve full thrust because of what the company described as an "off-nominal thermal condition."

Space expert Ken Kremer said the problem stemmed from a fuel leak during the flight.

"There was a leak of cryogenic fuel and that leaked onto a hydraulic line that froze, and then the upper-stage engine failed," Kremer said. "It didn’t fire as it should have."

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Following the investigation, Blue Origin announced on X that the FAA approved its NG-3 report and that corrective measures had been implemented.

"I’m glad they fixed it because it’s absolutely critical that this rocket succeeds," Kremer said.

The New Glenn rocket is expected to play a major role in future NASA missions, including lunar exploration efforts.

"It is going to deliver payloads to the moon," Kremer said.

The April mission launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 36 and marked the third New Glenn launch overall. The FAA classified the flight as a mishap and temporarily grounded the rocket while investigators reviewed the failure.

Blue Origin's Florida expansion

What's next:

Even as the company worked through the investigation, Blue Origin announced a major expansion on Florida’s Space Coast.

The company plans to invest $600 million into a new 830,000-square-foot upper-stage manufacturing facility at Cape Canaveral Spaceport. State officials say the project will create 500 aerospace jobs with average salaries of more than $98,000 a year.

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"It’s good for Florida," Kremer said. "It’s good, especially here for Brevard County, bringing a lot of good-paying jobs. Good jobs at good wages. That’s what we need."

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the investment, saying Florida continues to provide an environment where aerospace companies can grow and expand operations.

Blue Origin has not announced a date for its next New Glenn launch, but Kremer said he believes another mission could happen within weeks.