Blue Origin rocket launch: Live updates, what happened, what's next

The Brief Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket suffered an "anomaly" during Thursday night's static fire test, resulting in a massive explosion. The explosion happened shortly after 9 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. Officials said all people were accounted for and that there was no immediate threat to the public. Debris warning: Officials said debris could wash ashore in Florida. Do not touch it. Call 911 to report it.



Blue Origin's "New Glenn" rocket appeared to explode on the launch pad Thursday night after suffering an "anomaly" during a static fire test, officials said. No one was hurt and there is no threat to the public, officials said.

An investigation has been launched to determine damage to the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base and what happened. All people are accounted for and no one was hurt, officials said. Here is the latest information.

Blue Origin live updates

Health warning as debris could wash ashore in Florida

What they're saying:

Officials with Cape Canaveral Space Force Base and Blue Origin said debris from the rocket explosion could wash ashore in Florida and warned people not to touch it, citing potential health risks.

Blue Origin has set up a hotline and email to report debris:

Cape Canaveral initially told people to report potential sightings to 911. However, Brevard County Emergency Management said Friday morning to not call 911, and to call Blue Origin's hotline.

FAA statement on Blue Origin

"The FAA is aware that the Blue Origin New Glenn vehicle experienced an anomaly during a static fire test on the pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida around 9 p.m. local time on May 28. This test was not within the scope of FAA licensed activities. There was no impact to air traffic. Please contact Blue Origin for more information."

Officials: No injuries or fatalities after Blue Origin explosion

Minutes after the explosion, Blue Origin said all of its people were accounted for. Cape Canaveral Space Force Station said in a news release that no injuries or deaths were reported after the explosion.

What happened? Investigation underway to determine cause of explosion

"Range officials, in coordination with Blue Origin and appropriate partners, are currently evaluating available data to determine the exact cause of the anomaly," Cape Canaveral Space Force Station said in a news release Thursday night.

NASA Admin Jared Isaacman on Blue Origin: Let's investigate and get back to launching rockets

NASA Admin. Jared Isaacman said an investigation had been launched to determine what went wrong during Blue Origin's static fire test Thursday night.

"Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult. We will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets."