Blue Origin doubling launch pads at LC 36 following New Glenn Explosion: 'Picking up the speed'

The Brief From a rocket in rubble to doubling launch pads, Blue Origin is barreling back toward liftoff. The company plans to build two launch pads following the explosion in May. Blue Origin wants to get its New Glenn rocket back to space by the end of the year.



Just months after a massive explosion rocked Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, new details reveal Blue Origin isn't just fixing the damaged launch site—it’s actually doubling the size of its footprint at Launch Complex 36.

Blue Origin is constructing two distinct launch pads to support two different sizes of its flagship New Glenn rocket right down the road from one another.

Blue Origin expansion

Local perspective:

The expansion centered at Launch Complex 36 will allow Blue Origin to fly both of its rocket configurations. While Launch Complex 36A will serve as the operational home for the smaller variant, the newly announced Launch Complex 36B is being constructed specifically for New Glenn's larger vehicle.

Space industry analysts say having two pads for different rocket sizes offers critical operational flexibility.

"It gives them some variability with their customers," said Zac Aubert, who’s the CEO of the Launch Pad Network. "Why would you have kind of a medium and a large vehicle? It’s kind of their version of a Falcon 9 and a Falcon Heavy. They want to be able to offer various capabilities."

In an update shared online, Blue Origin outlined how the footprint will expand far beyond the launch mounts themselves:

"Our additional infrastructure includes a new Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) for the vehicle, and a Payload Processing Facility (PPF). Built in partnership with the U.S. government, the PPF will support both variants of New Glenn and National Security Space Launch (NSSL) providers on the Eastern Range."

Returning to flight

Blue Origin’s launch capabilities were threatened when an anomaly caused an explosion on the launch pad just a few months ago. However, experts note the aerospace company is refusing to let the setback stall its progress.

"They are picking up the speed," Aubert said.

Blue Origin plans to launch New Glenn again before the end of the year. While the latest company update does not give a firm completion date for Launch Complex 36B, space experts are confident the company will move aggressively due to its high-stakes roles—including crucial commitments supporting NASA’s moon missions.

"Once Blue Origin starts rolling things out of their hangar in Florida, you better hold on—they’re going to move fast," added Aubert.

What's next:

Blue Origin's multi-billion-dollar bet on Central Florida's Space Coast is continuing to expand.

So far, the company has invested over $3 billion in Florida's space economy, employing nearly 5,000 workers across local space projects. As construction pushes forward at Launch Complex 36, all eyes remain on Brevard County to see how quickly the company can hit its ambitious return-to-flight timeline.