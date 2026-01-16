Blue Man Group sets new opening date for new Orlando show

The Brief Blue Man Group will officially make its return to Orlando this May with a new show at ICON Park. Performances will take place inside a custom-built theater. The live shows are known



Blue Man Group has set a new opening date for its Orlando return.

After some delays, the trio’s new show will debut May 1 at ICON Park.

The show will include classic Blue Man Group routines and new material created specifically for the Orlando production. Blue Man Group shows are known for their multi-sensory experience that includes music, humor and colorful visuals.

Performances will be held inside the new custom-built Blue Man Theater, which is located at the base of the Orlando Eye observation wheel. The theater was designed for the show and equipped with state-of-the-art audio, lighting and video capabilities.

Photo: Blue Man Group

Tickets: Pricing, details

Tickets for the Orlando show are now on sale and can be purchased at blueman.com.

Prices start at $59 plus tax.

Blue Man Group's Orlando return

Blue Man Group first announced its return to Orlando in the summer of 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in September, with plans to open the show by the end of the year. But when construction on its new theater was delayed, the debut was postponed.

The group left Orlando in 2021 when its show at Universal Orlando was shuttered after a 14-year run.

Blue Man Group got its start in New York City in 1987 before offering shows in cities around the world, including Boston, Berlin, Las Vegas and Shanghai.