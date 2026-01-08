Blind Florida woman says longtime acquaintance stole thousands from her

The Brief A legally blind Volusia County woman says a longtime acquaintance stole nearly $5,000 from her. Deputies say the man took her debit card and withdrew cash from ATMs. The suspect is jailed without bond and faces multiple felony charges.



A legally blind woman is speaking out after a longtime acquaintance and convicted sex offender was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her bank account, authorities said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced the arrest of 68-year-old William Shaw, accusing him of stealing nearly $5,000 from Joanne Wagoner.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chitwood publicly condemned Shaw, calling him the sheriff’s office’s "scumbag of the week."

Investigators said Shaw was supposed to be doing work around Wagoner’s home but instead stole her debit card and used it to withdraw cash from multiple ATMs. Wagoner said Shaw had been a "friend" for nearly a decade and knew she was legally blind.

"He knew that," Wagoner said, adding she felt angry and betrayed and is unsure whether she will recover any of the stolen money.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Wagoner said her debit card went missing about a month ago, shortly after Shaw asked to use her bathroom. A review of her bank account showed thousands of dollars withdrawn.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

According to Shaw’s arrest report, he admitted to taking Wagoner’s debit card and using it to withdraw cash. Deputies said Shaw was familiar with Wagoner’s finances and knew her PIN.

"What a scumbag," Chitwood said. "You know, take advantage of somebody you consider a family friend."

What's next:

Shaw is now facing multiple felony charges. Because he is a convicted sex offender, he is being held in jail without bond.

William Shaw

Chitwood said he hopes the bank will reimburse Wagoner, noting Shaw likely does not have the means to repay her.