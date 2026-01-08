Bill filed in Florida would ban holding phones while driving

The Brief Florida lawmakers filed a bill banning drivers from holding cellphones while driving. Exceptions would apply for stopped vehicles or emergencies; penalties include fines and license suspension. Supporters cite safety, while some drivers say the measure goes too far.



A new bill filed in the Florida Legislature could make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone while operating a vehicle.

The legislation aims to reduce accidents caused by distracted driving.

Big picture view:

The proposed legislation (SB 1152) would prohibit drivers from using wireless communication devices in their hands, including for GPS, texting, FaceTime, selecting music, or checking social media.

Exceptions would apply when the vehicle is stationary, or for emergencies such as reporting a crime or suspicious activity.

By the numbers:

Currently, texting while driving is illegal, but the new measure would expand the restriction to all handheld phone use. Violations in school or work zones would carry a $150 fine for a first offense. A third offense could result in a $500 fine and a 90-day license suspension.

Supporters say the bill is a necessary step toward safer roads, while some drivers argue it goes too far.