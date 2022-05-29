Bikers hold memorial ride to remember Orlando mom killed in crash

A memorial ride was held on Saturday to honor the life of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Orlando.

More than 50 motorcyclists gathered to remember Jennifer Sanchez, an Orlando mother and nurse who died in a motorcycle crash near South Goldenrod Road and Toledo Street just over a week ago.

Sanchez was part of the group Florida Moto Riders. Members say this weekend's memorial ride showed how loved she was.

"You guys are all here because you love Jen. You guys got that love from her," said Olga Figueroa with Florida Moto Riders. "You create such a great bond with these people. You don’t have to be blood. Automatically you join the biker community, and you have brothers and sisters."

In wake of this tragedy, the group wants to bring awareness to drivers to be more cautious when they see a biker on the road.

"Even if you ride a vehicle, it’s hard to see motorcycles," said Figueroa. "That’s why we have LEDs, and stuff like that but I think certain vehicles aren’t courteous to bikes and that’s why we always say you see a bike, save a life."

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.