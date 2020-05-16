Biden speaks to class of 2020

article

Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed students graduating from Delaware State University on Saturday.

Due to the pandemic, the school held a virtual commencement for its graduating seniors.

Biden congratulated the class of 2020, and told Delaware State students that it is the best HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) in America.

Biden said he looked forward to seeing this year's graduates become leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, and artists.

Other notable guests who recorded remarks for Delaware State students, included 6-time Tony Award winner, Audra McDonald and another Broadway legend, Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Biden is very familiar with Delaware State University. As vice president, he spoke at the school's spring commencement in 2016.

Delaware State University 2020 commencement