Bicyclist, on wrong side of road, killed after hit by teen driver: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orlando after they say a vehicle with three teenagers hit a bicyclist.
At around 7:45 p.m., May 15, a car traveling on Shader Road, west of Orange Blossom Trail, hit a bicyclist who was traveling west in the eastbound lane, troopers said.
What we know:
The cyclist, a 67-year-old man from Orlando, was traveling in the direct path of the car, FHP said.
The driver, 18, and both passengers, also 18, weren't injured.
The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, FHP said.
What we don't know:
The bicyclist has not been publicly identified at this time.
What's next:
This crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida Highway Patrol.