Bicyclist, on wrong side of road, killed after hit by teen driver: FHP

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orlando after an oncoming vehicle with three teenagers hit a bicyclist on Shader Road. According to troopers, a 67-year-old Orlando man was riding his bicycle westbound in the eastbound travel lane when he was hit. The cyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the 18-year-old driver and two teenage passengers were left uninjured.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orlando after they say a vehicle with three teenagers hit a bicyclist.

At around 7:45 p.m., May 15, a car traveling on Shader Road, west of Orange Blossom Trail, hit a bicyclist who was traveling west in the eastbound lane, troopers said.

What we know:

The cyclist, a 67-year-old man from Orlando, was traveling in the direct path of the car, FHP said.

The driver, 18, and both passengers, also 18, weren't injured.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, FHP said.

What we don't know:

The bicyclist has not been publicly identified at this time.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation.