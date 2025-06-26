Bicyclist killed by train in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a train on Thursday morning in Brevard County, troopers say.
What happened?
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place at 10:36 a.m. at the train tracks located at the intersection of Suntree Boulevard and Turner Road in Rockledge.
Troopers say a bicyclist was traveling southbound on the train tracks and entered the direct path of the train.
The train hit the bicyclist, and the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear how many passengers were on board the train, and the identity of the bicyclist has not yet been released.
What's next:
Authorities say the crash currently remains under investigation.
Troopers say an official crash report will be released once further information is gathered.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in an email on June 26, 2025.