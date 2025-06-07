Bicyclist killed in Marion County DUI crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed in a DUI crash Saturday morning on State Road 25 in Marion County, troopers say.
What happened?
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place around 1:56 a.m. Saturday on S.R. 25 at Southeast 80th Court.
Officials said a sedan was traveling westbound just past the intersection of Southeast 80th Court while a bicyclist was traveling westbound in the north shoulder ahead of the car. The front of the sedan then struck the rear of the bicyclist.
The 37-year-old male bicyclist from Ocala died at the scene of the crash, authorities said.
The 34-year-old female driver of the sedan from Fruitland Park was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what the female driver's blood alcohol content levels were. The names of the bicyclist and the driver have not yet been released.
What's next:
Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in a crash report on June 7, 2025.