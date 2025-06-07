Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist killed in Marion County DUI crash, troopers say

By
Published  June 7, 2025 1:57pm EDT
Marion County
The Brief

    • A bicyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning on State Road 25 in Marion County.
    • The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.
    • The investigation remains active and ongoing.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed in a DUI crash Saturday morning on State Road 25 in Marion County, troopers say. 

What happened?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place around 1:56 a.m. Saturday on S.R. 25 at Southeast 80th Court. 

Officials said a sedan was traveling westbound just past the intersection of Southeast 80th Court while a bicyclist was traveling westbound in the north shoulder ahead of the car. The front of the sedan then struck the rear of the bicyclist.

The 37-year-old male bicyclist from Ocala died at the scene of the crash, authorities said.

The 34-year-old female driver of the sedan from Fruitland Park was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what the female driver's blood alcohol content levels were. The names of the bicyclist and the driver have not yet been released. 

What's next:

 Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in a crash report on June 7, 2025.

