Bicyclist killed in Polk County hit and run crash: Deputies

A bicyclist was killed in a Polk County hit-and-run crash Saturday, according to deputies.

The crash happened at the Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) intersection and Thornhill Road near Winter Haven around 9:24 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a black male believed to be a young adult unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Law enforcement said the man was riding his bike south on Thornhill Road and entered an intersection at a red light when he was hit by a car.

A witness who "narrowly missed striking the bicyclist first" told deputies the fleeing car was a gray or dark-colored sedan traveling east on Winter Lake Road.

Polk County detectives said the suspect vehicle should have some front-end damages and possible side window damage.

If anyone has information on the crash, call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.