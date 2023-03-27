Bicyclist, dog killed after being hit by pickup truck in Cocoa: troopers

Troopers said a Florida man and his dog were killed in a crash on U.S. 1 near Spring Street in Brevard County early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 38-year-old Cocoa man was riding a bicycle on a paved shoulder with a small dog on a leash running alongside him when the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Officials believe the dog ran into the road, bringing the man into oncoming traffic, where they were both struck by a Ford pickup truck.

The man was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, FHP said. The dog died at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.