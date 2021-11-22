Bicyclist dead after crash with truck, Florida troopers say

article

A bicyclist is dead after a crash in Orange County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened just after midnight on Monday at Maitland Blvd. and Bear Lake Rd.

They said that a truck hauling a trailer was traveling westbound on Maitland Blvd. in the right lane while a bicycle was traveling southbound on Bear Lake Rd. The bike then entered the intersection on a red light and collided with the right side of the truck.

The bicyclist, identified to be a 48-year-old man, later died at a hospital, FHP confirmed.

