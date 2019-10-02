Beer lovers, rejoice! Costco is selling an advent calendar with 24 cans of specialty German beer

You’ll be celebrating the holidays with special craft beer thanks to a boozy advent calendar that is coming to Costco.

The Kalea Brewer’s Advent Calendar features 24 cans of beer from privately-owned breweries all over Germany.

According to Kalea, the beers range from pale ales to stouts. The cans are also not available at regular stores.

The calendars are on sale for $60 and are available at Costco and “other shops” in the U.S., Canada, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

While the Kalea website says the calendars will go on sale in October, Instagrammer @costco_doesitagain found Costco was already selling the beer-tastic calendar.