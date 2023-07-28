Bear takes dip in Burbank swimming pool amid LA heatwave

Hot bear summer is apparently in full effect in Los Angeles County.

The Burbank Police Department responded to a call of a bear in a swimming pool Friday. Props to the Burbank PD staffer for taking a scenic video as the bear is seen lounging and taking brief glances of the city's beautiful hillside.

It is unknown if the furry intruder asked Burbank PD to Airdrop the flattering videos to their phone.

On a much more serious note, Burbank PD shared several tips on what the community should do if they encounter bears.

In a flyer below, police are warning the public to never feed the furry animals and keep dogs leashed: