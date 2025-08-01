Bear hit and killed on I-4 in Seminole County, FWC says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bear was hit and killed early Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials say.
What we know:
The FWC says it was contacted by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) around 1 a.m. Friday in regard to a bear being struck on the eastbound side of I-4.
The SCSO says the bear was in the median of I-4 near State Road 46.
Officials say the bear died and was moved to the side of the road by a road ranger.
The bear was then collected by an FWC Bear Management Contractor.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what kind of bear was hit and how large the bear was.
What's next:
The SCSO has turned over the investigation to FWC.
FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).