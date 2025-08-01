Bear hit and killed on I-4 in Seminole County, FWC says

The Brief A bear was hit by a car on Friday on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, The bear died during the incident. The bear has now been collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).



A bear was hit and killed early Friday morning on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials say.

What we know:

The FWC says it was contacted by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) around 1 a.m. Friday in regard to a bear being struck on the eastbound side of I-4.

The SCSO says the bear was in the median of I-4 near State Road 46.

Officials say the bear died and was moved to the side of the road by a road ranger.

The bear was then collected by an FWC Bear Management Contractor.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what kind of bear was hit and how large the bear was.

What's next:

The SCSO has turned over the investigation to FWC.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.