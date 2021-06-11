Bartow man fatally shoots father of woman he was dating, deputies say

Polk County deputies said an argument between a suspect and the father of the woman he was dating led up to a deadly shooting on Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the area of Transport Road and Spruce Road in Bartow around 5:49 a.m. They said the victim, a white man, was found dead inside the residence. He will not be identified due to Marsy’s Law, according to the sheriff’s office.

After speaking to two witnesses, deputies located the suspect, 31-year-old Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr., inside a car that was leaving the area.

Polk County deputies said the shooting is still in the early stages of the investigation, but it appears the suspect and the victim were arguing about De Alejandro Rodriguez dating the victim’s daughter.

Deputies said De Alejandro Rodriguez shot and killed the victim with a shotgun, and fled with the weapon. As they were taking him into custody, officials said they found a shotgun shell in his pocket and another in a bag.

"The responding deputies arrived so quickly that they were able to set up a tight perimeter and the Aviation Unit easily spotted the suspect trying to get away; he was detained very quickly," Sherif Grady Judd said in a statement.

The sheriff is expected to provide additional information Friday afternoon.

