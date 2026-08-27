Banner plane crashes off coast of New Smyrna Beach

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The Brief A small banner plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said. The pilot was able to climb out of the plane and was not seriously hurt, officials said.



A small, yellow banner plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

VSO shared a photo of the yellow plane upside down in the water near the beach.

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the pilot was the only person on the Piper PA-18 aircraft and that he or she was able to climb out of the plane. No one else was involved or hurt.

What we don't know:

VSO said the FAA and the NTSB had both been notified of the incident and would open an investigation to determine what happened, and the cause of the crash. The FAA confirmed it would open an investigation.