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Banner plane crashes off coast of New Smyrna Beach

By
Volusia County News
Published August 27, 2026 12:07 PM EDT
Published August 27, 2026 12:07 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A small banner plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.
    • The pilot was able to climb out of the plane and was not seriously hurt, officials said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A small, yellow banner plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

VSO shared a photo of the yellow plane upside down in the water near the beach.

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the pilot was the only person on the Piper PA-18 aircraft and that he or she was able to climb out of the plane. No one else was involved or hurt.

What we don't know:

VSO said the FAA and the NTSB had both been notified of the incident and would open an investigation to determine what happened, and the cause of the crash. The FAA confirmed it would open an investigation.

The Source: The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted about the plane crash on its Facebook page.

Volusia County News