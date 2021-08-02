Expand / Collapse search

Back to School Expo

Published 
Community Events
FOX 35 Orlando
article

A Free Family Event. Your One-Stop For All Things Back To School! 

There will be a Back to School Expo at the Seminole Towne Center Mall on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 11:00 am – 4:00 p.m.

Admission is free and will be an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family-focused organizations and companies. It's also Florida's tax-free school shopping weekend, so parents can stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money.

  • Meet Kingston from Orlando City Soccer
  • Representatives from the Orlando City Soccer
  • Animals from the Central Florida Zoo
  • Learn about college savings, educational aids, sports activities and more 