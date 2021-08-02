Back to School Expo
A Free Family Event. Your One-Stop For All Things Back To School!
There will be a Back to School Expo at the Seminole Towne Center Mall on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 11:00 am – 4:00 p.m.
Admission is free and will be an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family-focused organizations and companies. It's also Florida's tax-free school shopping weekend, so parents can stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money.
- Meet Kingston from Orlando City Soccer
- Representatives from the Orlando City Soccer
- Animals from the Central Florida Zoo
- Learn about college savings, educational aids, sports activities and more
