article

A Free Family Event. Your One-Stop For All Things Back To School!

There will be a Back to School Expo at the Seminole Towne Center Mall on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 11:00 am – 4:00 p.m.

Admission is free and will be an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family-focused organizations and companies. It's also Florida's tax-free school shopping weekend, so parents can stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money.

Meet Kingston from Orlando City Soccer

Representatives from the Orlando City Soccer

Animals from the Central Florida Zoo

Learn about college savings, educational aids, sports activities and more