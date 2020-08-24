Back-to-School: 7 Central Florida school districts begin school year on Monday, both virtually and in-person

Students in seven Central Florida counties head back to school on Monday.

FOX 35 reporter Vicki Karr was in Brevard County as drivers got school buses ready for the first day of the year.

The first big change that students will see this school year is when they board the bus. They will be given hand sanitizer when getting on and off the bus, the seats will be wiped down between routes, and the windows will be open when possible. When it comes to seating, students must sit in their assigned seats. Siblings who live together will be seated together. Parents are urged to remind their kids about social distancing at bus stops.

FOX 35 reporter Amanda McKenzie was also with school buses as they got ready for the first day of school on Monday but in Osceola County.

The Osceola County school district had to make about 35 new routes to spread students out. In addition, the district needs about 40 new drivers.

When stepping onto the bus, students will need to grab a pump of sanitizer. To manage capacity, there will be only two students per seat. Face masks are required and students will board from the back to front. Bus cleanings will be increased and top hatches will be open to encourage better airflow.

Brevard, Osceola, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Polk, and Sumter County all begin the 2020- 2021 school year on Monday morning. For those returning to face-to-face learning, there will be several new safety measures in place to keep students and teachers safe.

For example, it all starts with temperature checks and masks as students walk through the door. Then, inside the classrooms, all desks are far apart for social distancing.

