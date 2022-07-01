4 bodies found after potential triple homicide at Vadnais Lake

Authorities recovered the bodies of a woman and three children from Vadnais Lake after multiple agencies began searching the water Friday night after a potential triple homicide.

Authorities give an update on the incident at noon Saturday. Watch live here.

Multiple agencies searched the water Friday and Saturday for three missing children and a woman. One child was previously pulled out of the water Friday and a second child was recovered overnight. The third child and woman were recovered Saturday, according to law enforcement.

See original story below.

"A horrible set of facts appears to be developing. We do not know the certainty of all three children, but have recovered one child," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher at a press conference Friday evening. "There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children."

Authorities are at the scene of Vadnais Lake Friday evening, where multiple agencies have been spotted searching the water for three missing people.

During Live on Patrol, Fletcher said it's possible the mother is in a different part of the lake or "walking in the neighborhood" because she probably would have been found if she was in the same location as the children.

Multiple agencies including the EMS dive team, Northstar Search and Rescue, Ramsey County Dive Team and others remained at the scene Friday, and intend to actively investigate throughout the evening.

Authorities say the father of the missing children was also found dead in Maplewood Friday morning, but stopped short of making any further connection to the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.