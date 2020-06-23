Aunt Catfish’s reopens, limited hours among changes

A popular Port Orange restaurant reopened its doors Tuesday after closing down for a week.

Aunt Catfish’s by the River closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Owner Brenden Galbreath said the last week has been dedicated to testing employees and making changes.

Customers will notice more plexiglass installed between booths. Galbreath explained, although the restaurant is still operating at 50 percent capacity, he removed tables not being used.

“Just to make it feel more roomy, kind of appear more room, and make people feel visually more comfortable,” he said.

Other changes include additional gloves stations for customers to use at self-serve stations. Also, a permanent temperature check area for staff members.

“I think we’re in this for the long term, to be honest with you,” said Galbreath.

Customers will now order using single-use paper menus, but the biggest change will be limited hours.

“We’ll continue to limit any contact just by physically being open less hours,” he said.

Pat Bowen hoped to have lunch Tuesday, not releasing the restaurant now opens at 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

“That’s OK we’ll come back. We will come back,” she said.

She was visiting the restaurant from Jacksonville for a birthday lunch. She said it’s her favorite spot.

“I love it here. I love the atmosphere, and the food is absolutely delicious,” she said.

She said she’s happy to see the extra precautions Galbreath is taking to keep customers and staff safe.