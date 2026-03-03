Audit finds management gaps at Osceola County Sheriff’s Office after sheriff’s arrest

The Brief The first audit of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was released after suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s racketeering arrest. The report highlights the elimination of IT director position as the main issue; the position has now been restored. Interim Sheriff Chris Blackmon says deputies are encouraged to proactively police.



Officials on Monday released the first audit of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office following the arrest of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez on racketeering charges tied to an alleged illegal gambling operation.

The audit, commissioned after Lopez’s arrest, was intended to determine whether there were any financial ties between the agency and the alleged misconduct.

What we know:

According to the report, the most significant issue identified was the elimination of the agency’s IT director position. That position has since been reinstated.

Interim Sheriff Chris Blackmon said the findings mark an initial step toward restoring public trust. He said deputies are now being encouraged to take a more proactive approach to policing, including conducting traffic stops and working to prevent crime rather than primarily responding to calls for service.

Lopez has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.