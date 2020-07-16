At Disney World: No mask, no on-ride photos

article

Disney World guests will not get their on-ride photos if they are caught on camera without a mask.

Disney does not share photos with guests who are acting in an unsafe manner, Disney said. The recent mandate requiring all guests, barring some exceptions, to cover up while inside their park falls under this policy.

Prior to reopening its Florida parks this week amid a spike in cases throughout the state, the company cautioned that anyone two years and older would be required to wear a mask or face covering once inside in order to stem the spread of the virus.

The only exception to the policy would be when guests are eating or swimming, according to Walt Disney World's latest coronavirus update.

Disney welcomed back guests to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15 after nearly four months of going dark.

Although Disney has set protocols in place to protect the health and wellness of staff and guests, the phased reopenings come during a surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks.

To be sure, there were about 10,000 new cases reported on July 11, according to state statistics. One day later, the state shattered the national record for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 15,000 cases as its daily average death toll also continued to rise.

However, Disney is working to stay open while keeping its guests safe. The park has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, requires masks and is enforcing social distancing.

Furthermore, visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won’t be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. And fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

