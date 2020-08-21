As ash rains from the sky, California farmworkers 'fill your plates without hazard pay'

article

As firefighters beat back smoke and flames from the wildfires burning up California, farmworkers in nearby Salinas worked fields amid smoke-filled skies as the River Fire raged nearby.

The River Fire in Monterey County south of Salinas grew to more than 33,000 acres on Thursday, Cal Fire said.

Footage taken by a Twitter user named @PocketNihilist showed the hazy and smoky conditions, as farm workers were worked near a farm plow.

He noted: "As ash rains from the sky, they fill your plates without hazard pay."