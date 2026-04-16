Artemis II astronauts reflect on historic deep space mission as they undergo recovery

The Brief Artemis II astronauts are undergoing medical checks and rehab at Johnson Space Center after a 10-day mission. The crew reflected on historic views from space and said they returned with a strong bond and lasting impact. NASA says the mission is a key step toward planned moon landings as early as 2028.



NASA’s Artemis II astronauts are back on Earth undergoing medical evaluations after completing a 10-day deep space mission. The crew is now at Johnson Space Center in Houston as NASA reviews spacecraft performance and prepares for future lunar flights.

Officials say the mission marks a major step toward renewed moon exploration, with additional Artemis missions planned through 2028.

What we know:

The four astronauts aboard the Artemis II mission have completed a 10-day flight that took them farther from Earth than any previous crewed mission.

Their Orion capsule, named Integrity, splashed down in the Pacific off the coast of California and was recovered successfully. Since returning, the crew has been at Johnson Space Center undergoing medical testing, rehabilitation, and performance evaluations as they readjust to Earth’s gravity.

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NASA officials said early inspections suggest only minor heat shield wear during reentry, though full technical analysis is ongoing. The capsule has been moved for detailed examination as engineers assess performance data ahead of future Artemis flights.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released final conclusions on the condition of the heat shield beyond initial observations of minor material loss. Detailed engineering analysis is still underway, and NASA has not confirmed whether any design changes will result from Artemis II data.

It also remains unclear how crew assignments and timelines for upcoming missions will evolve as Artemis III and Artemis IV continue development and testing.

The backstory:

Artemis II follows the uncrewed Artemis I test flight, which revealed significant heat shield damage during reentry in 2022. That earlier result delayed the crewed mission and prompted NASA to adjust the spacecraft’s entry trajectory to reduce heating stress.

The program is part of NASA’s broader Artemis campaign aimed at returning humans to the moon and eventually establishing a sustained lunar presence for the first time since the Apollo era.

What they're saying:

Mission commander Reid Wiseman said the experience was still sinking in but described it as transformative.

"The full impact of the mission has yet to sink in," Wiseman said, adding that the crew returned "as best friends" after launching as colleagues.

He also described inspecting the capsule after landing and seeing only limited damage.

"For four humans just looking at the heat shield, it looked wonderful to us. It looked great, and that ride in was really amazing," he said.

Another astronaut described the final moments before splashdown as intense but memorable.

"That’s what it felt like for five seconds," he said of reentry forces, later adding, "It was glorious."

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli said the mission reinforced agency goals.

"We’re feeling even more excited and just ready to take that on as an agency," she said.

Astronaut Victor Glover emphasized the importance of trust and adaptability for future missions.

"We’re not going to be able to pound everything flat before we go. We’re going to have to trust each other," he said.

Big picture view:

NASA is using Artemis II as a proving ground for future lunar exploration, including Artemis III and Artemis IV missions scheduled through 2028. The program envisions astronauts returning to the moon’s surface, including the south pole, and building long-term infrastructure.

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Unlike the short Apollo missions of the past, Artemis aims for sustained lunar presence supported by commercial partners including SpaceX and Blue Origin, which are developing landing systems.

Timeline:

The Artemis II mission ended with splashdown in the Pacific last Friday. The crew returned to Houston the following day, coinciding with the anniversary of Apollo 13’s launch. NASA is now preparing Artemis III hardware at Kennedy Space Center for future missions, with Artemis IV currently scheduled for 2028.