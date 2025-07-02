Armed suspect shot by Alachua County deputy outside Gainesville restaurant: Sheriff

The Brief Deputies shot and arrested a man wanted for kidnapping and other felonies outside a Bonefish Grill in Gainesville. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun during the encounter; no one else was injured. The investigation remains active, and authorities ask the public to avoid the area.



A man wanted on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was shot and taken into custody after drawing a handgun during a confrontation with Alachua County deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of a Bonefish Grill on SW 35th Boulevard on Wednesday evening. Deputies opened fire after the suspect brandished a weapon. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies or civilians were injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or his current condition. It’s also unclear how long the suspect had been under investigation or whether this encounter was part of a larger operation.

The number of shots fired and whether the suspect fired his weapon has also not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Deputies were attempting to arrest the suspect on a range of serious charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with a 911 call, and illegal firearm possession. The exact details of the alleged crimes that led to the warrant have not been made public.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.




