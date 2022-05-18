Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted in deadly shooting of 22-year-old considered 'armed and dangerous', Smyrna police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:55PM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Surveillance camera catches homicide suspect moments before killing a 22-year-old man in Smyrna

A surveillance camera captured the moments before a suspected man shot 22-year-old Michael A. Ezzard Jr. to death in Smyrna. Police say they are still searching for the man who they consider 'armed and extremely dangerous.'

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who they consider ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old in Smyrna. 

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Roswell Street on Monday to reports of a man shot.

05182022 Five Points Homicide Suspected Shooter (Smyrna Police Department)

Image of the alleged shooter in the Smyrna homicide case.

The suspects fled the scene in a four door gray Honda, driven by an unknown black female, police say.

The pair were last seen traveling west on Hawthorne Avenue.

05182022-Five-Points-Homicide-Vehicle-Smyrna-Police-Department.jpg

Four-door Honda that Smyrna police say suspects used to flee the scene in a homicide case; presented by the Smyrna Police Department.

Officers identified Michael A. Ezzard Jr., 22, as the victim.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact the Smyrna Police Department at (770) 434-6666 or dial 911.