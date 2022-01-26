'Armed and dangerous' woman shot by Marion County deputy, officials say

article

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a deputy fired on a woman who was brandishing a gun following a lengthy pursuit.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on SW College Road around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday because the driver was allegedly speeding. The driver, Yailisse Isabell Canizares, 22, refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, according to investigators.

During the pursuit, Canizares called 911 and stated she was suicidal and going to AdventHealth Ocala. During the pursuit. Deputies said at one point, Canizares stopped briefly, at which time "she was observed holding a gun to her head."

Deputies said they attempted to persuade her to drop her firearm and offered to bring her to the hospital if she did so, but they were unsuccessful and Canizares fled again.

The pursuit ultimately ended at AdventHealth, where Canizares parked her vehicle near an entrance to the hospital. Deputies gave her commands to stay inside her car. Instead, they said she exited the vehicle, carrying a gun, and began running toward an entrance to the hospital.

"Deputies continued to give Canizares repeated commands to stop, but she again refused to comply. Ultimately, a shot was discharged by a deputy, and she was struck," read a news release from the Sheriff's Office. "Deputies immediately summoned medical aid for her."

Canizares remains in critical condition. She has been charged with felony offenses, including fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer (while armed with a firearm) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Canizares was on pretrial release for drug possession. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

