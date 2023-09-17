'Armed and dangerous' man being sought in Flagler County, deputies say

article

An armed and dangerous man is being sought in Flagler Beach, deputies said Sunday.

Deputies are searching for Michael Steven Benkert near the Mobile Gas Station on State Road 100 in Flagler Beach.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray Chevy baseball-style cap, a baggy black T-shirt, and long gray shorts. He is also wearing a gold-colored chain.

Deputies said if you see Benkert or know where he is do not approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.