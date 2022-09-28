Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas hospital shooting: Victim, suspected gunman identified

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 7:20PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Arkansas hospital shooting leaves one person dead

Arkansas authorities said the shooting happened CHI St. Vincent. (Credit: KLRT)

SHERWOOD, Ark. - Arkansas authorities have identified the victim and the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting at a medical facility Wednesday. 

Arkansas State Police said officers responded to calls of shots fired at St. Vincent Hospital shortly before 10 a.m. local time. 

"We can confirm an active shooter at SVI," the Sherwood Police Department tweeted at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time. "No other information will be released at this time." 

RELATED: Man, 82, arrested for wife's murder initially reported she killed herself, police say

Officers said they later found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield of North Little Rock on the fourth floor. He was pronounced dead. 

The suspected gunman was later captured and identified as Raymond Lovett, 24, of Little Rock.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and described the shooting as an "isolated incident."

KARK-TV reported that a heavy police presence was at the scene, and the agencies that responded to the hospital included the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police. 

According to the outlet, the hospital went into lockdown around 11 a.m., but some medical personnel and patients have been seen trickling out of the building. 

FOX News contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 