Arizona woman accused of trying to join Al-Qaeda, arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

An Arizona woman was arrested for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, the FBI said.

According to a news release, Jill Marie Jones was arrested on July 22 after she was communicating with two undercover FBI agents, one of whom she believed to be a member of Al-Qaeda.

Jones allegedly agreed to send money to purchase scopes for rifles that would be used by Al-Qaeda to kill American soldiers. In May, Jones gave the undercover agent $500 on a prepaid gift card.

Jones then purchased airline tickets to fly overseas to join Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan but changed her flight to Turkey due to airport closures. She then planned on traveling to Syria.

Jones was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 22 after checking in for her flight.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

