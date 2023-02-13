Arizona hands off Super Bowl to Las Vegas

Las Vegas is officially on the clock when it comes to hosting the next Super Bowl.

A day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a news conference was held on Feb. 13 to officially hand off hosting duties to Las Vegas.

As the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee handed over the football to Las Vegas officials, they had a message for future Super Bowls in Arizona – "We're ready when you are."

Super Bowl LVIII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

