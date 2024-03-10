Apopka teen killed in Orange County crash: FHP

article

A 19-year-old died following a crash in Orange County early Sunday morning, according to FHP.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Boy Scout Boulevard.

The teen was traveling northbound on Orange Blossom Trail South of Boy Scout Boulevard in the inside lane.

He ran off the roadway into the outside shoulder and collided with a concrete pole.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.