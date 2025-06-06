Apopka family faces deportation following ICE arrest

The Brief Small business owner Esvin Juarez has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas, while his wife, Rosmeri Miranda, wears an ankle monitor in Florida. Their children, who are United States citizens, face the possibility of their parents being deported to Guatemala, leaving the eldest daughter to care for her siblings. The family is working with attorney Grisel Ybarra to reopen their immigration case and pursue legal action.



An Apopka family is facing deportation charges after the father of the family was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The couple's children are United States citizens and say they are deeply affected by the situation.

Apopka father detained by ICE

What we know:

Esvin Juarez is currently being held in a detention facility in Texas by ICE. His wife, Rosmeri Miranda, is under surveillance with an ankle monitor in Florida.

The couple's children, including 21-year-old Beverly Juarez, are U.S. citizens and say they are deeply affected by the situation.

The family has been in the U.S. for more than 20 years, running a successful concrete business.

The backstory:

Juarez and Miranda said they missed an immigration hearing shortly after arriving in the U.S., resulting in a deportation order issued in absentia.

Juarez said he was a victim of assault and has been seeking a U-Visa and a work permit, which would allow him to stay in the U.S. while his application is pending.

‘All I can do is pray’

What they're saying:

FOX 35's Matt Trezza spoke with Beverly Juarez at the family's Apopka home. Beverly Juarez expressed her fears and stress over potentially having to care for her younger siblings alone if her parents are deported.

"They complied every single time, and we had hopes that everything was looking good," she said. "You know, all along the process. And so, I had a lot of shock. But now, all I can do is pray."

Trezza also spoke with the family's attorney, Grisel Ybarra, by phone.

Ybarra highlighted the family's achievements and contrasted them with the challenges they face under current immigration policies.

"They broke through ethnic barriers, language barriers, race barriers and became a success," she said. "In Apopka. In the middle of Florida."

What's next:

The family is working with Ybarra to file a lawsuit in federal court to challenge the deportation order and seek relief.

ICE has been contacted for further information on the case, and the family awaits their response.

Big picture view:

Florida has recently implemented a series of laws aimed at cracking down on undocumented immigration, including making it a crime to knowingly enter or attempt to enter the state illegally, and increasing penalties for undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.

These measures have been met with concern from some, who fear the potential for widespread arrests and due process violations.

Why you should care:

This story underscores the human impact of immigration policies and the challenges faced by families striving for life in the U.S. amidst legal uncertainties.

