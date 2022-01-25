Antisemitic flyers in Brevard County claiming 'COVID agenda Jewish'

It’s not the type of mail Melbourne Beach local Jason Applequist expected to receive.

"We are a pretty quiet neighborhood, so it is disheartening to see. Especially here or anywhere. It kind of speaks to, maybe the world we live in now," Applequist said.

Antisemitic flyers steeped in COVID-19 conspiracies found in plastic bags filled with rocks were dumped in yards like Jason's, which read, "Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish."

Listing members of the CDC and major drug corporations

"I think that is shocking and terrible and I really hope that no one in our community has those feelings," said Hillary Carol.

Indialantic Police Chief Mike Connor says their department and Melbourne beach have received almost 200 of these flyers.

"I don't believe there is an immediate threat at the moment. Looked into it. Did a lot of research on it. We did see something similar to this a few years ago," Connor said.

