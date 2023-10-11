Another cold front to drop morning temps to the 50s in Central Florida: Here's when

Another cold front is on the way to Central Florida!

Once the rain clears this week, a cold front will arrive this weekend, bringing cooler air back to the area by early next week.

"We are looking at temperatures through the extended forecast of Oct. 17 to the 21st to be well below the seasonal," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said. "Our typical high for this time of year is 86 degrees. We will be above that Friday and Saturday, then dropping well below with afternoon highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, and wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s."

Florida is not the only area where it's starting to feel like fall.

The jet stream dips bring cooler air into the U.S. (FOX Weather)

"It's going to be a wild ride in the temperature department this week as the nation will be split between hot and cold," said the FOX Forecast Center. "Many locations across the Eastern U.S. will stay well below average for most of the week, while the Rockies heat up once again through Wednesday. In a near repeat of last week, another strong front is expected to sweep across nearly the entire U.S. late this week."

FOX Weather contributed to this report.