Maryland State House evacuated for second day in a row after bomb threats

article

The Maryland Capitol Police Department investigated another bomb threat Wednesday at the Maryland State House.

It's the second day in a row that authorities have received a phone call from someone threatening to bomb the State House.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., the Annapolis Police Department received a phone call from an individual making a bomb threat to the Maryland State House. The Maryland Capitol Police blocked off traffic around the State House. The Maryland Capitol Police, with support from the Annapolis Police Department, conducted a comprehensive search of the State House and surrounding areas, following standard security protocols. At 4:41 p.m., the Maryland Capitol Police issued an all-clear order for the campus and the State House.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Annapolis Police Department reported receiving a similar call on Wednesday afternoon to the threat made during the state's Primary Elections on Tuesday. Both calls were answered around 3:30 p.m.

Featured article

Members of the General Assembly and other employees inside the building were asked to evacuate the area while Maryland Capitol Police officers searched the State House and surrounding areas.

At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday., the department issued an all-clear order.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.