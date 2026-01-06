Florida animal abuse registry criticized as shelters say state list falls short

The Brief Florida’s animal abuse registry is criticized for lacking enough detail to identify offenders. Shelters say the name-only list can wrongly flag innocent people or miss abusers. Lawmakers are working to add more identifying information, but fixes may take time.



A statewide registry created through legislation dubbed "Dexter's Law," is designed to help identify people with a history of animal abuse is drawing criticism from animal welfare officials who say the database lacks enough information to be useful.

The registry, maintained by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, is intended to help animal shelters and pet owners determine whether a prospective adopter has previously abused animals. Dexter’s Law is named after a dog that was adopted in Pinellas County and killed just days later.

Supporters said the new database could help stop similar tragedies, but shelters say the list, which includes only first and last names, leaves them unable to confidently identify offenders.

What they're saying:

George and Andrea Vangel visited Seminole County’s animal shelter this week in search of a new pet after recently losing a cat.

The couple said they have a long history of adopting animals and taking in pets that were previously abused.

"We’re here today to find a cat," Andrea Vangel said. "We’ve adopted a lot of animals, and we’ve actually taken in animals that were abused."

Seminole County Animal Services Manager Chris Stronko said the shelter uses its own detailed database to prevent people with a history of animal abuse from adopting pets.

"The benefit to our research tool here at Seminole County is it’s not only by name, but by address, phone number — there’s additional information," Stronko said.

Florida also maintains a statewide animal abuse offender database through the Department of Law Enforcement. However, law enforcement officials say the system’s limited identifying information reduces its effectiveness.

In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the online database contains only first and last names, making it difficult to confidently identify offenders without details such as dates of birth or addresses.

State Rep. Linda Chaney, a Republican who represents parts of Seminole County, said the lack of identifying information is a serious concern.

"You put John Smith in the database and your sweet, elderly neighbor who’s never owned an animal in his life may be in there," Chaney said. "And the John Smith who’s actually harmed animals will be in there."

FDLE did not respond to requests for comment.

What's next:

Chaney said she is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the governor’s office to add more identifying details to the database, such as middle names or county-level information, to improve its accuracy and usefulness.