Andrew Gillum announces he's entering rehab

On Sunday, Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum announced he was entering rehab.

The announcement comes after a police report said Gillum was "inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of what was suspected as crystal meth.

Gillum's full statement reads:

"After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time. This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person. I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future. I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years. I ask that you respect my and my family’s privacy during this time. Thank you."

Gillum, 40, was in a room at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach with two other men when police arrived shortly after midnight in response to an apparent drug overdose, the police report said.

"Inside the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room," the report read.

Officers said they made contact with Gillum who was unable to communicate clearly with them.

Paramedics responded a second time to the hotel to conduct a welfare check on Gillum, the report said.

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum told a Miami Herald reporter. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines."

The Miami Beach police report says Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically.

Gillum is the former Tallahassee mayor and ran for governor in 2018. He's not charged with any crime.

Some information was taken from the Associated Press and FoxNews.com.

