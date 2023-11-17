Amtrak derails in west Michigan after colliding with disabled vehicle, leaving 12 injured

article

An Amtrak train derailed in west Michigan, disrupting service on the frequently-traveled line between metro Detroit and Chicago.

According to the rail company, Wolverine Train 355 would not be able to continue running Friday after a reported derailment near New Buffalo late Thursday. Trains 351, 365, 353, 350 & 352 are canceled for the day.

The train had departed on Nov. 16 and was traveling toward Chicago when it collided with a disabled vehicle that was stuck on the tracks, Michigan State Police said. A tow truck was in the process of removing the vehicle when the train struck it.

Troopers from the Fifth District said on Twitter that 12 passengers experienced minor injuries. The train was carrying around 200 people at the time of the crash.

Berrien County was coordinating emergency management.

Amtrak said it was providing buses as an alternative means of transportation for passengers.

Earlier this month, a train derailment in Romulus sent several cars off the tracks.