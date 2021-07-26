Americans with Disabilities Act: Biden to mark 31st anniversary of landmark law

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark civil rights law for Americans with disabilities.

Biden, who was a co-sponsor of the bill as a senator, is set to give remarks from the Rose Garden at the White House at 11:10 a.m. ET. He'll be joined by Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The law prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, as well as all public and private places that are open to the general public. It requires state and local government agencies, businesses and nonprofit organizations that provide goods or services to the public to make "reasonable modifications," including the allowance of service animals — among other things.

The legislation was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush, who called its passage a "historic opportunity" that signaled "the end to the unjustified segregation and exclusion of persons with disabilities from the mainstream of American life."

"As the Declaration of Independence has been a beacon for people all over the world seeking freedom, it is my hope that the Americans with Disabilities Act will likewise come to be a model for the choices and opportunities of future generations around the world," Bush remarked at the signing on July 26, 1990.

During a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn, President George H.W. Bush (1924 - 2018) (seated, center) signs ceremony of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (or ADA), Washington D.C., on July 26, 1990. Pictured are, from left Chairman o Expand

Biden will sign a proclamation marking the 31st anniversary of the ADA and highlight steps his administration has taken to achieve "a more inclusive, accessible, and equitable country for people with disabilities," according to a White House statement.

The president will also announce resources to support individuals experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19, known more commonly as "long COVID." The Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Justice, Education, and Labor released guidance explaining that some individuals with long COVID may have a disability under various civil rights laws that entitle them to protection from discrimination.

The Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) at the Department of Labor also launched a new website that includes information on requesting and providing workplace accommodations for individuals with long COVID.

RELATED: ‘Long COVID-19’: Study finds more than 200 symptoms associated with virus

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.