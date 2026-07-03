America 250: Scams are spreading on social media, what we know, how to avoid

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The Brief The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a nationwide alert warning consumers about a rising number of scams related to America’s 250th anniversary merchandise. Fraudsters are using social media and fake websites to advertise and sell counterfeit merchandise, fraudulent event tickets, lookalike patriotic charities, and deceptive travel deals. To avoid falling victim, the BBB advises shoppers to buy from verified retailers, verify charities and rental listings, and use a credit car for purchases.



Fraudsters are exploiting America's 250th anniversary by advertising and selling fake merchandise, creating fraudulent rental listings, and promoting non-existent charity organizations. The rise in reported scams has prompted the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to release a new warning.

What we know:

As the holiday approaches, Scam Tracker has been seeing a growing number of complaints regarding America's 250th related products.

The BBB opened an investigation into bad reviews and allegations, sharing that "Consumers are expressing frustration with counterfeit or non-existent commemorative merchandise, many times from sales that originated on social media."

The alert was shared through a news release on Monday, June 29, where the organization cautions shoppers to be more skeptical as holiday seasons come around, as "bad actors are trying to crash the party."

The most common "America 250" Scams

Counterfeit commemorative merchandise: Fake online storefronts and social media ads are pushing low-quality knockoffs or selling limited-edition products that do not exist.

Fraudulent event tickets: Scammers are selling fake or duplicated tickets to high-demand, sold-out semi-quincentennial festivals, parades and concerts.

Lookalike Patriotic Charities: Watch out for fake charity campaigns claiming to support veterans, historical preservation, or community fireworks funds.

Deceptive travel and accommodation deals: Fraudsters are targeting tourists traveling to historic hubs like Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington D.C., with unrealistic hotel discounts and fake vacation rentals.

How to avoid scams during the holiday season

What you can do:

The BBB has shared a variety of strategies that residents can use to identify and avoid digital scams.

Only purchase from verified retailers: If shopping on a new website, check BBB.org for reviews.

Watch for red flags on rental listings: If the deal is way cheaper than surrounding options, proceed with payment through an official travel platform– never through digital payment apps, wire transfers, or gift cards.

Research before donating: Verify the legitimacy of charities through Give.org before giving away any money.

Use a credit card: Credit cards offer strong fraud protection and allow you to dispute fraudulent charges, unlike cash or debit card transactions.