AMBER Alert Palm Beach: 7-year-old boy taken from Palm Beach County: FDLE

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child from Palm Bay County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Christian Simeus, 7, was last seen in the area of the 1200th block of West 3rd Street in Riviera Beach, Florida.

He is described as Black, 3'7", and weighs 57 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray shorts and red Spiderman shoes.

Christian is believed to be with Jean Simeus and the two may be traveling in a 2019 black BMW 440i Gran with tag TBZ4664.

Anyone with information on Christian's whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE or the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123.