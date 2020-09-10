Amazon looking to fill 33,000 corporate and tech jobs during virtual career day

Amazon will hold a career day on Sept. 16 that is open to all job seekers nationwide — and it will be entirely virtual.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant currently has 33,000 corporate and tech roles available across the country, according to a Sept. 9 press release. Thousands of additional hourly positions in Amazon’s operations network will “be announced soon.”

All Amazon jobs come with “industry-leading pay and competitive benefits,” which include a minimum wage of $15 per hour, health insurance and up to 20 weeks of parental leave, the company said.

Amazon’s career day will give participants the opportunity to livestream “fireside chats,” panel discussions and interviews with career-advice experts experts. There will also be a team of 1,000 recruiters offering 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions for free.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of human resources.

“We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels,” Galetti added.

A record 22 million jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., according to statistics from the Labor Department. Employers have so far added back about half of that number as portions of the economy reopen and companies bring back some workers who were temporarily furloughed.

